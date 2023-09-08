Hongkong Post issues commemorative stamps to mark 10th anniversary of BRI

Xinhua) 13:53, September 08, 2023

HONG KONG, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- A stamp sheetlet and associated philatelic products were released by the Hongkong Post on Thursday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The stamp sheetlet and the presentation pack issued by the Hongkong Post featured the words "The 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative" in Chinese and English, with images of shipping, air traffic, and logistics as the background.

Hong Kong has been proactively participating in the BRI, serving as the functional platform and a key link, and working towards full integration into national development, the Hongkong post said.

On the same day, China Post, Macao Post and Telecommunications, and Hongkong Post also jointly presented a stamp booklet containing stamps and stamp sheetlets issued respectively by the three postal administrations to mark the BRI's 10th anniversary together.

The BRI, a reference to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, was initiated by China in 2013 to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa on and beyond the ancient Silk Road trade routes.

