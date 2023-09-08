Over 90 countries' representatives confirm participation in 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:08, September 08, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday that, so far, representatives from more than 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in October.

Sept. 7 marks the 10th anniversary of the Silk Road Economic Belt (the Belt component of the Belt and Road Initiative), Mao Ning said, noting that hosting the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in October will be the grandest event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The forum will also serve as an important platform for all parties to discuss high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, she said.

"So far, representatives from more than 90 countries have confirmed their participation. Among them are leaders, ministers, and other official representatives of Belt and Road partner countries, as well as people from various fields, including the business community, think tanks, and civil society who actively support and participate in the Belt and Road cooperation," said the spokesperson.

Heads and representatives of many international organizations have also confirmed their attendance. It is believed that more partners will confirm their participation in the next few days, she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)