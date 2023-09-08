Chinese premier urges East Asia Summit to better promote regional stability, prosperity

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 18th East Asia Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

JAKARTA, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged on Thursday the East Asia Summit (EAS) to stick to its own role and play a greater part in helping achieve long-term stability and lasting prosperity in the region in the face of the new situation and challenges.

Addressing the gathering held in Jakarta, Li said in recent decades, East Asia has seized the opportunities of the times amid waves of economic globalization, firmly embarked on the right path of open development and win-win cooperation, and thus become an important engine for world development.

East Asia is fully aware of the difficulties of development, the necessity of openness and the value of peace, he said, adding that the region also well understands that unity means prosperity and division entails decline.

The first thing for the EAS to do, Li said, is to better play its role in promoting development and energizing regional growth, Li said.

Noting that more wisdom and strength should be used to promote cooperation and development, Li said the EAS should adhere to economic globalization, and continue to promote the building of the Asia-Pacific free-trade area.

Second, Li said, the EAS should better play the role of strategic dialogue so as to enhance mutual understanding and trust among all parties.

China is ready to conduct more in-depth dialogue and cooperation with all parties on promoting the common values of mankind and implementing the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and others proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Li said.

The Chinese premier also called on the summit to facilitate ASEAN's centrality and jointly promote inclusive and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The EAS should accommodate the aspirations and interests of all parties as much as possible, better complement each other's advantages and enhance cohesion, he said.

China and ASEAN countries are actively promoting consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, Li said, expressing hope that countries outside the region fully respect the efforts made by regional countries to negotiate the rules of the South China Sea and maintain peace and stability in the region.

Noting the far-reaching impact of marine pollution, the Chinese premier said it is necessary to protect the marine ecological environment and the "blue heart" of the Earth with a responsible attitude towards history and mankind.

Welcoming all parties to take active part in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Li stressed that China will adhere to the basic state policy of opening-up and continue to share development opportunities with all countries.

Leaders attending the meeting agreed that peace and stability are key to development and prosperity.

They called on regional countries to give full play to the role of the EAS as a leaders-led strategic forum to practice multilateralism, strengthen constructive dialogue, jointly address global challenges in areas such as climate change, public health, energy and food security, build a platform for regional cooperation and a growth center, and promote peace and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

The meeting passed a joint statement on maintaining and promoting the region as a global growth center.

