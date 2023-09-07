Premier Li calls for enhanced innovation cooperation among regional parties

Chinese Premier Li Qiang poses for a group photo with participants attending the 26th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2023. Li attended the 26th APT Summit here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday called for enhanced innovation cooperation among regional parties to foster more new economic growth points.

Addressing the 26th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Jakarta, Li said taking the implementation of the newest APT Cooperation Work Plan as an opportunity, China stands ready to work with all parties to jointly build an economic growth center and focus on three priorities.

The first thing, he said, is to continue to promote regional economic integration, unleash the dividends of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), vigorously promote the free flow of factors of production, and promote the expansion and upgrading of trade and investment.

It is hoped that all parties will support Hong Kong's accession to the agreement as the first batch of new members, Li added.

"Second, we should continue to deepen regional industrial division and coordination, uphold the spirit of openness and win-win cooperation, continue to leverage geographical proximity and economic complementarity and other advantages, and promote the optimization and upgrading of regional industrial and supply chains in a stable manner," Li said.

Noting that the third thing is to strengthen the leading role of scientific and technological innovation, Li said that China is ready to deepen innovation cooperation with other parties on digital economy, clean energy and new energy vehicles to jointly promote the development of emerging industries and foster more new economic growth points.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 26th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

