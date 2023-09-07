Chinese premier calls for prioritizing development in regional cooperation

Xinhua) 11:24, September 07, 2023

JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday called on regional countries to place development at a prominent place on the regional cooperation agenda.

Addressing the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, Li said that as the world is entering a new period of turbulence and change, the cause of global development faces great challenges.

Li called for removing all kinds of disturbances, tapping the potential of cooperation, and striving to find a path of development which is more stable, dynamic and beneficial to all.

