Scenery of Taihang Grand Canyon in China's Henan

Xinhua) 14:22, September 07, 2023

This photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows a view of a winding road at the Taihang Grand Canyon in Linzhou City, central China's Henan Province. The Taihang Grand Canyon scenic spot, covering a total area of about 89 square kilometers, features lucid waters and lush mountains. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Tourists visit the Taihang Grand Canyon in Linzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 6, 2023. The Taihang Grand Canyon scenic spot, covering a total area of about 89 square kilometers, features lucid waters and lush mountains. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Tourists take photos on a sightseeing platform at the Taihang Grand Canyon in Linzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 6, 2023. The Taihang Grand Canyon scenic spot, covering a total area of about 89 square kilometers, features lucid waters and lush mountains. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Tourists pose for photos in front of a waterfall at the Taihang Grand Canyon in Linzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 6, 2023. The Taihang Grand Canyon scenic spot, covering a total area of about 89 square kilometers, features lucid waters and lush mountains. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Tourists visit a waterfall at the Taihang Grand Canyon in Linzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 6, 2023. The Taihang Grand Canyon scenic spot, covering a total area of about 89 square kilometers, features lucid waters and lush mountains. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

