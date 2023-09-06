China's Baotu Spring flows for record 20 years

Xinhua) 17:00, September 06, 2023

JINAN, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Baotu Spring, a famous tourist attraction in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, has been gushing ceaselessly for 20 years as of this Wednesday, the longest duration since the 1970s.

Its underground water level stood at 29.34 meters on Wednesday, according to the urban and rural water affairs bureau of Jinan.

Dubbed "the city of a thousand springs," Jinan boasts more than 1,200 natural springs, among which Baotu Spring is considered the most famous one and a name card of the city.

Since the 1970s, the Baotu Spring has seen seasonal hiatus many times, with one of the longest lasting hiatus for 926 days. The spring has been gushing for 20 years since September 6, 2003, when it started spewing again after a 548-day hiatus.

According to Ding Dayao, a researcher with the urban and rural water affairs bureau of Jinan, abundant rainfall since the beginning of this August has raised the water level of Baotu Spring to above 29 meters.

In recent years, local government has strived to protect the spring with water replenishment, and improve the ecological environment in the spring's supply area, Ding added.

