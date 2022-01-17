China's "City of Springs" starts demolishing illegal buildings at spring source

Xinhua) January 17, 2022

JINAN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province, dubbed China's "City of Springs," started to demolish illegal buildings in the southern mountainous area on Friday.

To preserve the source of the springs in Jinan, the municipal government sent six working teams to the southern mountainous area to demolish illegal buildings in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, an investigation team has been set up by the provincial government to conduct a comprehensive and thorough review of relevant issues.

Relevant research shows that the springs in Jinan's urban areas originate from the southern mountains. The precipitation and surface runoff in the mountains penetrate deep into the ground and move northward into the urban area of the city, forming many natural springs.

Jinan boasts more than 950 springs, with 72 famous springs scattered in the city. Baotu Spring is known as the finest one among them.

