China's "City of Springs" starts demolishing illegal buildings at spring source
JINAN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Jinan City, capital of east China's Shandong Province, dubbed China's "City of Springs," started to demolish illegal buildings in the southern mountainous area on Friday.
To preserve the source of the springs in Jinan, the municipal government sent six working teams to the southern mountainous area to demolish illegal buildings in a timely manner.
Meanwhile, an investigation team has been set up by the provincial government to conduct a comprehensive and thorough review of relevant issues.
Relevant research shows that the springs in Jinan's urban areas originate from the southern mountains. The precipitation and surface runoff in the mountains penetrate deep into the ground and move northward into the urban area of the city, forming many natural springs.
Jinan boasts more than 950 springs, with 72 famous springs scattered in the city. Baotu Spring is known as the finest one among them.
Photos
Related Stories
- School suspended due to blizzard in Chinese city of Jinan
- China's Jinan sees 1,000 freight train trips to Europe, Central Asia
- Jinan college students dance around blooming flowers
- Zoo prepares air-conditioned room for giant panda as temperature rises in Jinan
- View of Daming Lake scenic spot in Jinan, E China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.