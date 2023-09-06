Home>>
China's Zheng Qinwen sails into US Open last 8
(People's Daily App) 15:24, September 06, 2023
Chinese sensation Zheng Qinwen powered into the quarterfinals of the US Open on Monday with a straight-set win over fifth seed Ons Jabeur from Tunisia 6-2 and 6-4.
(Source: US Open)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.