China's Zheng Qinwen sails into US Open last 8

(People's Daily App) 15:24, September 06, 2023

Chinese sensation Zheng Qinwen powered into the quarterfinals of the US Open on Monday with a straight-set win over fifth seed Ons Jabeur from Tunisia 6-2 and 6-4.

(Source: US Open)

