China's Zheng Qinwen sail into US Open last 8

Xinhua) 13:27, September 05, 2023

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the 2023 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

NEW YORK, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese sensation Zheng Qinwen powered into the quarterfinals of the US Open on Monday with a straight-set win over Ons Jabeur from Tunisia 6-2 and 6-4.

It was Zheng's first time defeating a top 10 player and making it into the final eight of a Grand Slam tournament.

Zheng will play Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Wednesday for a place in the last four.

