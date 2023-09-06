Home>>
Chinese school welcomes silver-haired students
(People's Daily App) 15:22, September 06, 2023
It's never too late to learn: An educational institution for the elderly in the city of Chongqing welcomed its students as the new semester began on September 1.
(Source: Douyin)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Free bathing services bring cleanness, dignity to disabled elderly
- Hexi District of Tianjin sets up university for senior citizens
- China inaugurates national university for the aged
- China's supreme court steps up efforts to protect rights of senior citizens
- China to introduce senior-friendly exit, entry services
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.