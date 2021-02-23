Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to introduce senior-friendly exit, entry services

(Xinhua)    12:57, February 23, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's immigration authorities will implement new measures to assist senior citizens in applying for exit and entry documents starting on April 1, 2021.

Exit and entry service offices will open special windows for senior citizens, allowing them to submit applications in person without an online appointment, said the National Immigration Administration.

The offices will provide on-site guidance to senior citizens on how to use automatic machines for document applications and allow senior citizens to pay related fees in cash, the administration said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York