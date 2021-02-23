China to introduce senior-friendly exit, entry services

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's immigration authorities will implement new measures to assist senior citizens in applying for exit and entry documents starting on April 1, 2021.

Exit and entry service offices will open special windows for senior citizens, allowing them to submit applications in person without an online appointment, said the National Immigration Administration.

The offices will provide on-site guidance to senior citizens on how to use automatic machines for document applications and allow senior citizens to pay related fees in cash, the administration said.