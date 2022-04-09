Home>>
China's supreme court steps up efforts to protect rights of senior citizens
(Xinhua) 10:49, April 09, 2022
BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Friday issued a judicial directive to enhance the crackdown on crimes targeting the elderly.
The SPC asked local courts to place more resources on criminals cases involving elderly victims, particularly cases of abusing, abandoning or assaulting the elderly as well as telecom fraud that targets their demographic.
The directive stressed the thorough implementation of the law against domestic violence and told the courts to provide better legal and psychological assistance for senior victims in these cases.
The courts were also encouraged to better handle lawsuits of marital and support disputes involving the elderly.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to introduce senior-friendly exit, entry services
- Vice Premier promises to improve public service for senior citizens
- China issues guideline on better care for senior citizens
- China to launch national survey of senior citizens
- Silver hair industry about to boom
- A retiree and her performing troupe
- Senior citizens do morning exercise along West Lake
- All of China's senior citizens to get pension insurance by 2015
- One third of Chinese population will be senior citizens by 2050
- Senior citizens' home in monastery supports aged monks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.