China's supreme court steps up efforts to protect rights of senior citizens

Xinhua) 10:49, April 09, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Friday issued a judicial directive to enhance the crackdown on crimes targeting the elderly.

The SPC asked local courts to place more resources on criminals cases involving elderly victims, particularly cases of abusing, abandoning or assaulting the elderly as well as telecom fraud that targets their demographic.

The directive stressed the thorough implementation of the law against domestic violence and told the courts to provide better legal and psychological assistance for senior victims in these cases.

The courts were also encouraged to better handle lawsuits of marital and support disputes involving the elderly.

