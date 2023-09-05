Highlights of vehicles at Munich Motor Show 2023

Ecns.cn) 15:49, September 05, 2023

A formula car completely powered by electricity is exhibited at the IAA Mobility 2023, to be held from Sept. 5 to 10 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

A vehicle exhibited at the IAA Mobility 2023, to be held from Sept. 5 to 10 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

An electric vehicle with FRIWO batteries is exhibited at the IAA Mobility 2023, to be held from Sept. 5 to 10 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

A vehicle exhibited at the IAA Mobility 2023, to be held from Sept. 5 to 10 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

A vehicle exhibited at the IAA Mobility 2023, to be held from Sept. 5 to 10 in Munich, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)