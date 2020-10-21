China has 365 mln motor vehicles at end of September

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China had 365 million motor vehicles at the end of September this year, the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday.

About 23.16 million motor vehicles were registered in the first three quarters of the year, up by 2.41 percent year on year, according to data released by the ministry's traffic management bureau.

China saw the registration of 9.03 million motor vehicles in Q3, up from 5.77 million in Q1 and 8.36 million in Q2, indicating a rebound in the motor vehicle market.

Sixty-nine Chinese cities have more than 1 million motor vehicles, of which Beijing has over 6 million.

A total of 10.22 million people obtained their driving licenses in Q3, bringing the total number of licensed motor-vehicle drivers to 450 million, according to the ministry.