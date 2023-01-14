100th Brussels Motor Show to be held in Brussels, Belgium

A man looks at a BYD Tang during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A man takes photos of a Dacia Manifesto concept car during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Citroen Oli concept car is seen during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A woman takes photos of a Microlino electric bubble car during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A man takes videos at the exhibition area of MG during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion concept car is seen during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People view a Mazda MX-30 R-EV during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A man looks at a Tesla Model X during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A man films a Fiat 500 Cabrio during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People view a Citroen Oli concept car during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors experience a BYD Atto 3 during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

An Alpine Alpenglow concept car is seen during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A DS E-Tense Performance concept car is seen during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A man looks at a BYD Han during the press day of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will be held here from Jan. 14 to 22. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

