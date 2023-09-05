In pics: exhibition of healthcare services at 2023 CIFTIS

Xinhua) 08:43, September 05, 2023

A staff member presents a robot used in the knee joint surgery at the booth of Peking Union Medical College Hospital at the exhibition area of healthcare services of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A staff member presents an AI-based system used in the treatment of depression at the booth of Beijing Anding Hospital at the exhibition area of healthcare services of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A visitor is tested with a rehabilitation system at the booth of Beijing Tsinghua Changgung Hospital at the exhibition area of healthcare services of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A staff member works at the booth of GE HealthCare at the exhibition area of healthcare services of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Visitors walk past the exhibition area of healthcare services of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Staff members showcase a home use atomizer at the booth of Beijing Tongren Hospital at the exhibition area of healthcare services of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

