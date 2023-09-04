We Are China

2023 CIFTIS wows visitors

Ecns.cn) 13:53, September 04, 2023

Visitors watch robots dance at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

The 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services will be held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

Over 260 enterprises will participate in the Supply Chain and Business Services thematic exhibition of the 2023 CIFTIS.

More than 40 Global Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises are expected to showcase their accomplishments at the exhibition.

A visitor hugs with a robot at the Shougang Park exhibition area in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

A German child experiences a Peking Opera themed costumes at the Shougang Park exhibition area in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

