2023 CIFTIS wows visitors
Visitors watch robots dance at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)
The 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services will be held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.
Over 260 enterprises will participate in the Supply Chain and Business Services thematic exhibition of the 2023 CIFTIS.
More than 40 Global Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises are expected to showcase their accomplishments at the exhibition.
A visitor hugs with a robot at the Shougang Park exhibition area in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)
A German child experiences a Peking Opera themed costumes at the Shougang Park exhibition area in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)
