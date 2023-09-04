Home>>
Galaxy of national pavilions brimming with vitality in 2023 CIFTIS
By Chang Sha (People's Daily Online) 09:55, September 04, 2023
|Photo shows the exhibition area for countries and regions at the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)
As the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) kicked off in Beijing on Sept. 2, a total of 83 countries and international organizations have joined this year’s event, 12 more compared to the previous edition.
With the theme, “Opening up leads development, cooperation delivers the future," the 2023 CIFTIS is underway at twin venues—the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park. The former is where pavilions of different countries and international organizations are housed offline, attracting a throng of visitors to check out specialty goods and services from around the world.
