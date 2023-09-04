China further expands opening-up of modern services sector: vice premier

Xinhua) 10:52, September 04, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2023. He also declared the opening of the summit. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is taking steps to innovate the mechanism for services trade development and further expand the opening-up of the modern services sector, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said Saturday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. He also declared the opening of the summit.

China hopes to share development opportunities with the rest of the world and continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, He said.

Before the summit started, the vice premier inspected the venues of the CIFTIS.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a venue of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) before attending the Global Trade in Services Summit of the CIFTIS in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2023. He also declared the opening of the summit. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)