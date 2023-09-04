China further expands opening-up of modern services sector: vice premier
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2023. He also declared the opening of the summit. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is taking steps to innovate the mechanism for services trade development and further expand the opening-up of the modern services sector, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said Saturday.
He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. He also declared the opening of the summit.
China hopes to share development opportunities with the rest of the world and continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, He said.
Before the summit started, the vice premier inspected the venues of the CIFTIS.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a venue of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) before attending the Global Trade in Services Summit of the CIFTIS in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2023. He also declared the opening of the summit. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
Photos
Related Stories
- CIFTIS shows a distinctive globalization scene to the world
- Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region sees signing of over 50 projects worth $14B
- A look at environmental services exhibition during 2023 CIFTIS
- Cultural exhibition of countries along Belt and Road held during 2023 CIFTIS
- Foreign firms rosy on Chinese market
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.