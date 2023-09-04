Colorful world: Cultural exhibition of countries along the Belt and Road at 2023 CIFTIS

Mongolian cultural exhibition is held at an exhibition booth of the 8th Colourful World -- Cultural Exhibition of Countries along the Belt and Road during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service) (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Jun)

The 2023 CIFTIS will be held at the China National Convention Center and the Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

Performances are held at the South Korean Pavilion in the China National Convention Center, Beijing, on Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

A staff member of the Fijian embassy in China showcases a local fan at the exhibition booth of the 8th Colourful World -- Cultural Exhibition of Countries along the Belt and Road during the 2023 CIFTIS in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

Performances are held at the South Korean Pavilion in the China National Convention Center, Beijing, on Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Visitors shop for antelope wool shawls at the Pakistan Pavilion in the China National Convention Center, Beijing, Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

