Trending in China | Making a guqin, China's 3,000-year-old instrument
(People's Daily App) 15:26, September 04, 2023
Guqin have existed for over 3,000 years and represent China's foremost solo musical instrument tradition. This video shows how Chinese artisans make this unique instrument.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
