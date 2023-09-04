Trending in China | Making a guqin, China's 3,000-year-old instrument

(People's Daily App) 15:26, September 04, 2023

Guqin have existed for over 3,000 years and represent China's foremost solo musical instrument tradition. This video shows how Chinese artisans make this unique instrument.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)