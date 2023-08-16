In pics: single-stringed instrument of Jing ethnic group in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:10, August 16, 2023

Su Haizhen, head of a museum of the Jing ethnic group and an inheritor of the art of the single-stringed instrument of the Jing ethnic group, plays for visitors at her museum, in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. The Jing is the only maritime ethnic group in China, most of its members living on the three islands off the coast of Dongxing in Guangxi. The single-stringed instrument, or "duxianqin" in transliteration, is unique to the Jing culture, capable of presenting exquisite melodies with the only string it has. The art of duxianqin was formally recognized by the Chinese national government as a piece of intangible cultural heritage in 2011. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Su Haizhen, head of a museum of the Jing ethnic group and an inheritor of the art of the single-stringed instrument of the Jing ethnic group, plays for visitors at her museum, in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A visitor learns characters of the Jing ethnic group at a museum of the Jing ethnic group in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Su Haizhen, head of a museum of the Jing ethnic group and an inheritor of the art of the single-stringed instrument of the Jing ethnic group, directs her students during their practice, in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Su Haizhen, head of a museum of the Jing ethnic group and an inheritor of the art of the single-stringed instrument of the Jing ethnic group, directs her students during their practice, in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Su Haizhen, head of a museum of the Jing ethnic group and an inheritor of the art of the single-stringed instrument of the Jing ethnic group, plays for visitors at her museum, in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Su Haizhen, head of a museum of the Jing ethnic group and an inheritor of the art of the single-stringed instrument of the Jing ethnic group, directs her students during their practice, in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

