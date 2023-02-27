We Are China

Musical instrument industry boosts development of Wuqiang County, north China

Xinhua) 13:32, February 27, 2023

A worker arranges western musical instruments at a manufacturer in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

There are 63 musical instrument manufacturers in Wuqiang County, employing more than 10,000 people. More than 400 types of musical instruments are produced in the county and are sold to more than 80 countries and regions.

A worker arranges musical instruments at a manufacturer in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker makes violins at a musical instrument manufacturer in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker counts the number of semi-finished musical instruments at a manufacturer in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A villager plays the saxophone at Zhouwo musical town in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker checks violin panels at a manufacturer in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker paints violins at a manufacturer in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker arranges musical instruments at a manufacturer in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker makes components for musical instruments at a manufacturer in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Villagers play music to welcome tourists at Zhouwo music town in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker makes a musical instrument at a manufacturer in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A sculpture of saxophone performer is seen at Zhouwo musical town in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Students play the saxophone at Fuxing primary school in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A man makes a guitar at a guitar workshop in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker assembles western musical instruments at a manufacturer in Wuqiang County, north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

