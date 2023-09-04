Home>>
Take a glimpse of the Countries and Regions Exhibition Area of the CIFTIS 2023
By Wang Yuheng, Cao Xinyue (People's Daily Online) 14:34, September 04, 2023
As the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) kicked off in Beijing on Sept. 2, exhibitors from 83 countries have brought interesting specialty goods and services to the fair. From the scaled down London Tower Bridge, to the dazzling naked-eye 3D screen, and the elegant Pakistani handcrafted carpet……let’s take a glimpse of the Countries and Regions Exhibition Area of the CIFTIS 2023 at the China National Conventional Center!
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China goes extra mile to liberalize services sector -- Italian trade official
- 2023 CIFTIS wows visitors
- Colorful world: Cultural exhibition of countries along the Belt and Road at 2023 CIFTIS
- Organizations from around the world come to Beijing for CIFTIS
- China advances opening-up of service sector to unleash growth potential
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.