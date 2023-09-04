Take a glimpse of the Countries and Regions Exhibition Area of the CIFTIS 2023

As the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) kicked off in Beijing on Sept. 2, exhibitors from 83 countries have brought interesting specialty goods and services to the fair. From the scaled down London Tower Bridge, to the dazzling naked-eye 3D screen, and the elegant Pakistani handcrafted carpet……let’s take a glimpse of the Countries and Regions Exhibition Area of the CIFTIS 2023 at the China National Conventional Center!

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)