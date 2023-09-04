2 killed, 12 injured after building collapses in north India

Xinhua) 14:25, September 04, 2023

NEW DELHI, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- At least two people died and over 12 were injured when a multi-story building collapsed in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, confirmed a local official on Monday.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, while some others are feared trapped under the debris.

Rescue work is underway at the site of the mishap, which occurred in the early hours of the day near the state capital Lucknow, added the official.

