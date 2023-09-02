A visit to venue of 2023 CIFTIS: China National Convention Center

Xinhua) 10:56, September 02, 2023

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows an interior view of the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China.

The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

This year's edition of the CIFTIS, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, will be held in the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

A visitor takes photos of bamboo exhibits at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2023.

The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

This year's edition of the CIFTIS, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, will be held in the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

A staff member introduces the booth of Guizhou Province to the press at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2023.

The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

This year's edition of the CIFTIS, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, will be held in the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

Members of the press visit the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2023.

The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

This year's edition of the CIFTIS, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, will be held in the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

An exhibitor (C) introduces a booth to the press at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2023.

The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

This year's edition of the CIFTIS, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, will be held in the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows an interior view of the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China.

The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

This year's edition of the CIFTIS, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, will be held in the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows an interior view of the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China.

The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

This year's edition of the CIFTIS, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, will be held in the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows an interior view of the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China.

The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

This year's edition of the CIFTIS, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, will be held in the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2023 shows the booth of Shandong Province at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China.

The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS) is scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

This year's edition of the CIFTIS, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, will be held in the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

