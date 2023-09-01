New organ strengthens cooperative ties between Chinese and African academic associations

People's Daily Online) 19:06, September 01, 2023

On Aug. 31, 2023, the Chinese Society of Higher Education (CAHE) and the Association of African Universities (AAU) held the unveiling ceremony of the Chinese Secretariat of the China-Africa Consortium of Universities Exchange Mechanism at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU).

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows the unveiling ceremony of the Chinese Secretariat of the China-Africa Consortium of Universities Exchange Mechanism in Beijing, China. (Photo/Provided by Beijing Foreign Studies University)

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows Du Yubo, the President of the Chinese Society of Higher Education making a speech at the unveiling ceremony of the Chinese Secretariat of the China-Africa Consortium of Universities Exchange Mechanism in Beijing, China. (Photo/Provided by Beijing Foreign Studies University).

The President of CAHE, Du Yubo, sees the founding of the new secretariat as an important opportunity for China-Africa higher education cooperation that will surely open up broader prospects for China-Africa cooperation.

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows Olusola Oyewole, the Secretary General of the Association of African Universities, making a speech at the unveiling ceremony of the Chinese Secretariat of the China-Africa Consortium of Universities Exchange Mechanism in Beijing, China. (Photo/Provided by Beijing Foreign Studies University).

Olusola Oyewole, Secretary General of AAU, said that Chinese and African universities will give full play to the platform role of the China-Africa Consortium of Universities Exchange Mechanism to promote the high-quality development of China-Africa educational exchanges and cooperation.

BFSU will further leverage its advantages in foreign languages and explore academic resources on global languages, cultures, and governance to assist with the secretariat, said President of BFSU Yang Dan.

In November 2022, CAHE and AAU launched a cooperative partnership, marking the decision to establish the China-Africa Consortium of Universities Exchange Mechanism.

