UN deputy chief says Africa-led solutions key to achieving SDGs

ADDIS ABABA, March 1 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has called for Africa-led solutions as a key imperative to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa.

She made the remarks while addressing the Ninth Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-9), which is underway from Feb. 28 to March 2 in a hybrid format in Niamey, capital of Niger, and online, said the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), one of the co-organizers of the forum, in a statement late Tuesday.

The UN deputy chief also called for greater leadership, commitment and investment in achieving the SDGs in Africa.

"We have a common understanding that through Africa-led solutions born on the African soil we can change course and rise to the challenge of achieving Agenda 2063 and the SDGs," Mohammed said.

"World leaders must set clear ambitions to reduce poverty and inequality by 2030 and must do this by making investments in Africa, investment in our economies, investment in our people especially our women and youth," she added.

The forum is organized jointly by the UNECA, the government of Niger in collaboration with the African Union (AU), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other entities in the United Nations system. It is being held under the theme "Accelerating the inclusive and green recovery from multiple crises and the integrated and full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063."

Citing rising intra-Africa trade and the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement in lifting 30 million Africans out of poverty, Mohammed highlighted that African leaders have endorsed sustainable industrialization and economic diversification as key to Africa's development.

She further underscored the need that emerging green and digital technologies must be harnessed to serve Africa.

Ahead of the SDGs Summit in September 2023, she urged African leaders to set clear ambitions to reduce poverty and inequality by 2030 through leveraging financing and aligning clear SDG commitments to national institutions and budgets.

AU Commission Deputy Chairperson Monique Nsanzabaganwa said both Agenda 2023 and Agenda 2063 "remain robust and essential blueprints for transformation and realizing the well-being of the peoples of the Africa we want."

The three-day event will review progress in the implementation of five selected SDGs on clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; industry, innovation, and infrastructure; sustainable cities and communities; and partnerships for the goals.

