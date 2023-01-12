China will remain as Africa's development partner for common growth: FM

Xinhua) 09:35, January 12, 2023

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Wednesday that China will continue to be Africa's development partner for common growth and work together to build the Sino-Africa community of shared future in the new era.

Qin made the remarks during the eighth China-African Union (AU) Strategic Dialogue with AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

He said the AU has been a banner for African countries to seek strength through unity and for developing countries to unite and cooperate. He congratulated Africa on the strong momentum in its integration drive and the growth in its collective influence in international affairs.

Qin expressed the belief that the AU will lead African countries to greater achievements in their journey of development and rejuvenation.

China has always prioritized Africa in its diplomacy, and carrying forward and expanding the Sino-Africa friendship has become a glorious tradition and a distinctive feature of China's diplomacy, he said.

Qin said China and the AU have maintained a sound momentum in their cooperation, and with ever stronger political mutual trust, the two sides have witnessed mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

China took the lead in supporting the African Union's accession to the Group of 20 and raising African countries' representation and voice in the United Nations Security Council and in other international organizations, so as to safeguard the common interests of developing countries, he said.

Qin said China is ready to jointly promote the common values of humanity and uphold genuine multilateralism.

Faki, on his part, said that China stood side by side with Africa in its struggle for national independence and liberation, and China has also stood with Africa in its efforts to accelerate development and revitalization and increase its participation in international affairs.

He said Africa values China's strong support for African integration, connectivity and the development of the free trade area, and looks forward to working with China to build an Africa-China community with a shared future in the new era.

The two sides expressed full confidence in the prospects of China-Africa relations and stressed that they will maintain closer high-level exchanges, synergize their development strategies more closely, and focus on practical cooperation.

Qin reiterated China's willingness to continue to play a constructive role in maintaining peace and security in Africa.

Following the talks, the two sides signed an economic and technical agreement on the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and other cooperation documents, and attended the completion ceremony of the Africa CDC headquarters in the southern suburb of Addis Ababa.

