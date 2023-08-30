Farmers harvest razor clams in Fuzhou, SE China's Fujian
Farmers unload newly harvested razor clams from a vehicle in Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)
Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province has entered the harvest season of razor clams.
Located at the estuary of Minjiang River, the township boasts high-quality mudflats, which are suitable for breeding of razor clams.
Local razor clam farmers said razor clams reach maturity in July, August and September. This year, the township's more than 50 breeding households are expected to harvest 2.5 million kg of razor clams from 700 mu (46.67 hectares) of mudflats, generating output worth more than 70 million yuan ($9.6 million).
Farmers return after collecting razor clams in Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)
A tracked vehicle is guided to a designated area where newly harvested razor clams will be unloaded from it. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)
Baskets of newly harvested razor clams are transferred to an agricultural tricycle. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)
A farmer drives an agricultural tricycle loaded with newly harvested razor clams, heading to a local market. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)
Photo shows a razor clam market in Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)
Farmers carry a basket of newly harvested razor clams at a razor clam market in Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)
Farmers wash away sand on newly harvested razor clams at a razor clam market in Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)
Photo shows newly harvested razor clams at a razor clam market in Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fujian artisan revives traditional bow and arrow crafting in SE China
- Ocean sanitation station dedicated to removal of marine waste in SE China
- In pics: terraced fields in China's Fujian
- Tea industry brings wealth to locals in Yongtai, SE China's Fujian
- Beiqian Village attracts tourists with multi-format industry in SE China's Fujian
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.