Farmers harvest razor clams in Fuzhou, SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 13:22, August 30, 2023

Farmers unload newly harvested razor clams from a vehicle in Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province has entered the harvest season of razor clams.

Located at the estuary of Minjiang River, the township boasts high-quality mudflats, which are suitable for breeding of razor clams.

Local razor clam farmers said razor clams reach maturity in July, August and September. This year, the township's more than 50 breeding households are expected to harvest 2.5 million kg of razor clams from 700 mu (46.67 hectares) of mudflats, generating output worth more than 70 million yuan ($9.6 million).

Farmers return after collecting razor clams in Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

A tracked vehicle is guided to a designated area where newly harvested razor clams will be unloaded from it. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

Baskets of newly harvested razor clams are transferred to an agricultural tricycle. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

A farmer drives an agricultural tricycle loaded with newly harvested razor clams, heading to a local market. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

Photo shows a razor clam market in Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

Farmers carry a basket of newly harvested razor clams at a razor clam market in Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

Farmers wash away sand on newly harvested razor clams at a razor clam market in Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

Photo shows newly harvested razor clams at a razor clam market in Meihua township in Changle district of Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

