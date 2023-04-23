Beiqian Village attracts tourists with multi-format industry in SE China's Fujian

A villager shows homemade yellow wine at Beiqian Village of Daixi Township in Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Beiqian Village created a multi-format industry based on the integration of the resources of ancient village, folk culture and yellow wine culture.

In 2022, the village received nearly 40,000 tourists and the comprehensive income from tourism was over 6 million yuan (about 870,000 U.S. dollars).

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Beiqian Village of Daixi Township in Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows sculptures in the Beiqian Village of Daixi Township in Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists visit Beiqian Village of Daixi Township in Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Villager Wu Shandi shows the brewing process at a yellow wine experience hall at Beiqian Village of Daixi Township in Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A staff member of a yellow wine shop prepares local yellow wine for tourists in Beiqian Village of Daixi Township in Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A tourist takes water for drinking from an ancient well that can be used for wine making at Beiqian Village of Daixi Township in Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province, on April 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows the Beiqian Village of Daixi Township in Pingnan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

