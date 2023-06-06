Ocean sanitation station dedicated to removal of marine waste in SE China
This aerial photo shows a sanitation vessel sailing in the waters of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Founded in 1994, the ocean sanitation station in Xiamen has been dedicated to the removal of marine waste and is now equipped with four sanitation docks, six mechanical sanitation vessels, 48 sanitation boats and more than 160 staff members.
A sanitation worker collects stray waste from the ocean in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Staff members monitor stray waste in the waters of Xiamen at a sanitation dock in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
This photo shows a sanitation vessel collecting stray waste from the ocean in in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
A staff member of an ocean sanitation station Yang Haishan drives a sanitation vessel in the waters of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
This photo shows a sanitation boat in the waters of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
This photo shows a mechanical sanitation vessel and a sanitation boat at a dock in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
This aerial photo shows containers loaded with stray waste being conveyed from a sanitation vessel to a sanitation dock in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
A sanitation worker conducts mechanical removal of the stray waste in the waters of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
