Chinese dairy giant Yili revenue up 4.31 pct in H1

Xinhua) 13:18, August 30, 2023

HOHHOT, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese dairy giant Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. generated revenue of nearly 66.2 billion yuan (about 9.22 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2023, up 4.31 percent year on year, the company said in its half-year financial report.

The net profit reached 6.31 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.85 percent.

During the period, the liquid milk business contributed 42.42 billion yuan in revenue, while the milk powder and dairy products business earned 13.52 billion yuan.

The company's overseas business revenue grew by 19.9 percent, according to the report.

