AI-powered devices boost efficiency of dairy farm in Wuwei, NW China

Xinhua) 08:41, May 09, 2023

This photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows cows on a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

AI-powered devices have boosted efficiency of the farm, making animal monitoring and management more accurate.

A monitoring necklace attached to each cow collects multiple data of the animal such as breath, rumination frequency, feeding situation and number of steps. These data are transmitted in real-time to veterinarians who can monitor the cows' milking and health conditions.

Additionally, electronic ear tags provide a convenient method for identifying and managing individual cows, similar to giving each cow an ID.

This photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows cows on a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

This photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows cows on a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lin Liping)

A staff member works beside a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A staff member shows an electronic ear tag for cows at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A staff member checks a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A staff member introduces a smart cow managing system at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Cows wearing monitoring necklaces and electronic ear tags enter a rotary milking machine at a dairy farm in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

