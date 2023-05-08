Chinese AI firm iFLYTEK launches large language model
HEFEI, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent speech company iFLYTEK unveiled its AI-powered large language model dubbed "Spark Desk" on Saturday.
The multitask model covers key capabilities including AI-generated content, multi-language understanding, logical reasoning, mathematics and coding, said Liu Qingfeng, chairman of iFLYTEK.
The model has been applied in diverse fields, including education, office systems and the automobile industry.
According to Liu, the first batch of over 3,000 enterprises from 36 industries will deploy the "Spark Desk" model to jointly build the AI ecosystem.
"We hope to develop 'Spark Desk' into an innovation accelerator, an inspiration trigger and everyone's AI assistant, bringing more sense of fulfillment in people's work and life," Liu said.
