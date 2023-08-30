SW China's Yunnan enters peak season for trading wild mushroom

Photo shows various wild mushrooms for sale at the Mushuihua wild mushroom trade market in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)

The Mushuihua wild mushroom trade market in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province has been crowded with people coming to buy fresh wild mushrooms.

"This year, wild mushrooms started to enter the market slightly later than previous years, becoming available in the market until the end of July and entering the peak season for trading in August," said Zhai Zhanshi, who is in charge of marketing at the trade market. Zhai explained that around 600 tonnes of wild mushrooms are traded on a daily basis, and over 30 varieties of wild mushrooms are for sale in the market.

The Mushuihua wild mushroom trade market is the largest of its kind in the country. Over 260 varieties of wild mushrooms have been traded here since the market opened.

