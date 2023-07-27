Edible wild fungi enter market in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:25, July 27, 2023

Edible wild fungi for sale in Nanhua county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

With the arrival of July, edible wild fungi are springing up across southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Nanhua county in Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan is known as the "kingdom of wild fungi" in China. Last year, 11,100 tonnes of edible wild fungi were traded in Nanhua county and transactions reached 1.32 billion yuan ($184.5 million). Nanhua's wild fungi industry is a green industry that local farmers can depend on to increase their incomes.

