Villagers pick edible wild fungi in mountains in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:08, August 08, 2023

Villagers pick edible wild fungi in a mountain in Nanhua county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)

With the arrival of the rainy season, edible wild fungi are springing up in mountains in Nanhua county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province and local villagers are busy picking them.

Nanhua is located in the heart of Yunnan Province. Having various types of forests and vast forest areas, the county is rich in wild fungus resources. More than 290 varieties of edible wild fungi have been discovered in the county, and over 10,000 tonnes of edible wild fungi spring up here every year.

Last year, 11,100 tonnes of edible wild fungi were traded in Nanhua and transactions were worth 1.32 billion yuan ($184.5 million).

