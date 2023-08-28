In pics: 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

Xinhua) 10:21, August 28, 2023

Wang Zilu of China competes during the Individual All-Around Final at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Wang Zilu of China competes during the Individual All-Around Final at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Wang Zilu of China competes during the Individual All-Around Final at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Wang Zilu of China competes during the Individual All-Around Final at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Wang Zilu of China competes during the Individual All-Around Final at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Wang Zilu of China competes during the Individual All-Around Final at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)