Highlights of artistic gymnastics matches at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 11:00, August 04, 2023

Wei Xiaoyuan of China competes in the Uneven Bars event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Zhang Jin of China competes in the Floor Exercise event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Zhang Jin of China competes in the Balance Beam event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Ou Yushan of China competes in the Balance Beam event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Luo Huan of China competes in the Uneven Bars event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Luo Huan of China competes in the Balance Beam event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Du Siyu of China competes in the Vault event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

