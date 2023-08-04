Highlights of artistic gymnastics matches at Chengdu Universiade
Wei Xiaoyuan of China competes in the Uneven Bars event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Zhang Jin of China competes in the Floor Exercise event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Zhang Jin of China competes in the Balance Beam event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Ou Yushan of China competes in the Balance Beam event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Ou Yushan of China competes in the Balance Beam event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Luo Huan of China competes in the Uneven Bars event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Luo Huan of China competes in the Balance Beam event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Du Siyu of China competes in the Vault event of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification Subdivision 2 competition at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Photos
