Highlights of 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Wang Zilu of China competes during the Individual Hoop Qualification at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Yamada Aino of Japan reacts during the Individual Ball Qualification at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Darja Varfolomeev of Germany competes during the Individual Hoop Final at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Yamada Aino of Japan competes during the Individual Ball Qualification at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Silver medalist Sofia Raffaeli (L) of Italy , gold medalist Darja Varfolomeev (C) of Germany and bronze medalist Stiliana Nikolova of Bulgaria pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the Individual Ball at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Stiliana Nikolova of Bulgaria competes during the Individual Ball Final at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Yamada Aino of Japan competes during the Individual Hoop Qualification at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Kita Mirano of Japan competes during the Individual Hoop Qualification at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Aug. 23, 2023. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of artistic gymnastics matches at Chengdu Universiade
- Chengdu Universiade | China wins men's team title in artistic gymnastics
- Chengdu Universiade | China claims gold in 5 Hoops of rhythmic gymnastics
- Chengdu Universiade: Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Ball Final
- Chengdu Universiade | China claims rhythmic gymnastics team all-around title
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.