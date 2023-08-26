Adapting tradition to times: Confucius birthplace explores cultivation of governance virtue in officials

Xinhua) 15:52, August 26, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows the Confucius Temple, the Kong family mansion and surrounding urban view in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

JINAN, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- In the sunlit lands to the south of Mount Tai, nestled along the banks of the ancient Zhu and Si rivers, lies the city of Qufu. It was in this city -- found in modern-day Jining in Shandong Province, east China -- that the Duke of Zhou established the state of Lu more than 3,000 years ago. It was the dawn of a new culturally-rich era, including the birth of Confucius and other ancient sages.

"Governance based on virtue is like the North Star taking its place in the sky, while all the other stars revolve around it," Confucius once said. This philosophy of "governance virtue" as a cornerstone of Chinese traditional political culture continues to this day, and Jining has developed a distinctive model of education to cultivate moral excellence in officials.

Under the theme of "promoting excellent traditional culture and cultivating virtuous leaders," Jining established the Jining Executive Leadership Academy for Governance Virtue Education, the country's first academy dedicated to governance virtue of officials, in April 2016.

The academy runs on-site classes at cultural heritage sites such as the Temple of Confucius (the main temple for worshipping Confucius), the Kong Family Mansion (the official residence of the direct descendants of Confucius called "Duke Yansheng"), and the Cemetery of Confucius (where Confucius and his descendants are buried). It explains the contemporary value of traditional governance virtue ideology, and attracts officials from all over the country.

So, what's new about this model? Firstly, it lies in its content.

Chen Chong, secretary of the academy's Communist Party of China committee, emphasized that the institution focuses on the political and contemporary relevance of its teaching content, adding that the elucidation of the importance of "building public commitment to the greater good, public morality, and personal integrity" is its core task.

Highlights of the on-site teaching content include "promoting moral excellence" at the Temple of Confucius, "people-oriented governance ideals" at the Mencius Temple in Zoucheng City, and "traditional thoughts on clean governance" at the Kong Family Mansion.

The lecture on fighting against greed, given to officials at the Kong Family Mansion, is just eight-minutes long, yet it leaves a lasting impression. On an interior wall of the residence is a vivid image: a ferocious beast with a gaping mouth and glaring, greedy eyes. It eagerly devours treasures, even having the audacity to try to swallow the sun, leading to its downfall into the sea.

"In the Ming Dynasty, Duke Yansheng commissioned this painting to warn himself and future generations to be wary of greed," explained Prof. Chong Shuxian from the academy.

How do we guard against greed? Confucianism offers valuable insights. Firstly, one must establish a correct view of justice and benefits. Secondly, one must maintain a keen moral rationality. Lastly, the role of institutions cannot be overlooked. Confucianism stressed the importance of following rites, stating that without a profound grasp of rites, individuals will find it challenging to establish themselves in society. The term "rites" in ancient times referred to both moral principles as well as laws and rules.

"Greed prevention" is an ancient subject that continues to be widely discussed today. Chong Shuxian further explained, "When faced with temptation, we must be aware of the harm that corruption poses to us. We must resist temptation, abide by regulations, and uphold the purpose of serving the people. With this spirit, we can make correct judgments and choices in many aspects of our lives."

Jining's innovation in governance virtue education also lies in its teaching methods. Integrating classroom teaching, on-site teaching, experiential learning, and ceremonial music education, it makes modern China's demands of governance virtue deeply resonate with officials.

In addition to on-site teaching at cultural heritage sites like the Temple of Confucius, the academy has also introduced experiential projects such as woodblock printing and bronze rubbing at places including the official residence of the direct descendants of Yan Hui, a revered disciple of Confucius.

Experiential learning programs are also offered at rural homes to showcase how the traditional values of integrity and filial piety have helped enhance social governance.

Operas have even been created to help nourish officials' governance virtue. Among them is "Guan Zhen Bei," which is dedicated to a Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) four-sided stone tablet that bears inscriptions of four themes, namely benevolence, integrity, justice, and diligence, and is kept at the Mencius Temple.

"The way to innovation, whatever its forms, either creative transformation or development of fine traditional culture, all starts with 'self-awareness.' Only by knowing our own culture can we have confidence," emphasized Liu Xubing, deputy head of the Confucius Research Institute.

Indeed, many participants attending governance virtue education programs say they have personally witnessed the vibrant traditional culture in Jining, and have gained a significantly higher level of cultural confidence.

The academy has hosted more than 1,800 sessions, training over 100,000 students from national ministries, and 31 provincial-level regions, as well as the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macao SAR. They even include some senior public servants from Belt and Road countries.

Kong Hong'en, a lecturer in the academy, has a sincere desire to sow the "seeds" of interest in fine Chinese traditional culture among the students through his lectures.

"I am delighted to see that students often contact me to schedule visits with their families and children, and even organize trips for their kids' classmates to come and learn about traditional culture at the Confucius Temple in Qufu," he said. "Some students return after completing their own study and bring their colleagues here to receive governance virtue education, too."

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)