BRICS urges developed countries to honor commitments, including promise to developing countries for climate action
(Xinhua) 10:58, August 25, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- BRICS countries on Thursday further urged developed countries to honor their commitments, including of mobilizing the 100 billion U.S. dollars per annum by 2020 and through 2025 to support climate action in developing countries.
They made the call in the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted here following the three-day 15th BRICS Summit.
