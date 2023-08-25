Home>>
BRICS says imperative to refrain from coercive measures
(Xinhua) 10:57, August 25, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- BRICS countries said here on Thursday that it is imperative to refrain from any coercive measures not based on international law and the UN Charter.
In the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted here following the three-day 15th BRICS Summit, the five countries stressed their commitment to multilateralism and to the central role of the United Nations which are prerequisites to maintain peace and security.
