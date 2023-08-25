Home>>
BRICS highlights use of local currencies in int'l trade, financial transactions between BRICS countries, with partners
(Xinhua) 10:48, August 25, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS countries stressed here on Thursday the importance of encouraging the use of local currencies in international trade and financial transactions between the BRICS countries and their trading partners.
In the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted following the three-day 15th BRICS Summit, the BRICS countries also said that they encourage "strengthening of correspondent banking networks between the BRICS countries and enabling settlements in the local currencies."
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- South African parliament welcomes avocado export agreement with China
- Stronger China-Africa cooperation conducive to developing countries' unity, interests
- Xi says China supports Malawi in exploring development path suited to its national conditions
- UAE president welcomes BRICS membership
- Xi pledges firm support to Republic of the Congo for national independence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.