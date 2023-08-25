BRICS highlights use of local currencies in int'l trade, financial transactions between BRICS countries, with partners

August 25, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS countries stressed here on Thursday the importance of encouraging the use of local currencies in international trade and financial transactions between the BRICS countries and their trading partners.

In the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted following the three-day 15th BRICS Summit, the BRICS countries also said that they encourage "strengthening of correspondent banking networks between the BRICS countries and enabling settlements in the local currencies."

