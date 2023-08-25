Home>>
BRICS opposes trade barriers under pretext of tackling climate change
(Xinhua) 10:41, August 25, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- BRICS countries on Thursday said they oppose trade barriers including those under the pretext of tackling climate change imposed by certain developed countries.
They also reiterate their commitment to enhancing coordination on these issues, according to the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted here following the three-day 15th BRICS Summit.
