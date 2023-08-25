Macao's retail sales value up 64.3 pct in Q2

Xinhua) 09:40, August 25, 2023

MACAO, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The value of Macao's retail sales for the second quarter of 2023 totaled 21.58 billion patacas (about 2.67 billion U.S. dollars), up 64.3 percent year-on-year, the special administrative region's statistic department said on Thursday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that among the major retail trade activities, sales values of Chinese food products surged 406.8 percent year-on-year, while sales values of watches, clocks and jewelery, department stores and adults' clothing recorded growth of 106.8 percent, 105.2 percent and 95.6 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, sales values of communication equipment and supermarkets decreased 25.8 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

The value of retail sales in the second quarter dipped 10.2 percent as compared with the revised figure of 24.04 billion patacas in the first quarter. Sales values of Chinese food products and automotive fuels grew 10.5 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the sales volume index fell 14.3 percent quarter-on-quarter (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollar).

