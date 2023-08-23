Home>>
Trending in China | Qixi Festival: More than romance and gifts
(People's Daily App) 15:06, August 23, 2023
The Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, originates from the romantic folk tale about the cowherd and the weaver girl. Check out this video to see how Chinese people celebrate the festival.
