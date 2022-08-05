Qixi Festival marked in Xi'an, NW China

Xinhua) 08:26, August 05, 2022

A tourist poses for a photo with a performer of "Yuelao", a god of marriage and love in Chinese mythology, on the occasion of Qixi Festival in Qujiang New District in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 4, 2022. The Qixi Festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day, falls on Aug. 4 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A performer throws an embroidery ball to tourists on the occasion of Qixi Festival in Qujiang New District in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 4, 2022. The Qixi Festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day, falls on Aug. 4 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A tourist writes a "marriage certificate" on the occasion of Qixi Festival in Qujiang New District in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 4, 2022. The Qixi Festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day, falls on Aug. 4 this year. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

A performer distributes red ropes to tourists on the occasion of Qixi Festival in Qujiang New District in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 4, 2022. The Qixi Festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day, falls on Aug. 4 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A performer gives a "marriage certificate" to a tourist on the occasion of Qixi Festival in Qujiang New District in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 4, 2022. The Qixi Festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day, falls on Aug. 4 this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

